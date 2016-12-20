Agriculture college unveils new scheme to overcome hard times

Muheza. As the financial crunch continues to beleaguer government institutions that have been dependent on government subsidies, a Muheza District-based agricultural training institution, the Mlingano Ministry of Agriculture Training Institute (MATI Mlingano) has come up with innovative projects to lessen its woes.

MATI Mlingano, which has been conducting training on farm management and agro-mechanisation has established two major agricultural projects that could help to pull them out of the financial crunch.

According to the principal of the institute, Mr Samson Cheyo, the projects are a greenhouse, sisal and fruit farming which would be used not only for training, but also for income generation to alleviate the serious financial shortage that forced the institute to lay off some of its casual labourers.

Speaking on the sisal farm, he said that the institute that has a total area of 400 hectares has already set aside a five-acre (two-hectare) plot for commencement of the sisal farming project.

“We have been involved in sisal farming training by offering short courses for smallholders from Shinyanga and we have prepared a special curriculum, in cooperation with the Tanzania Sisal Board (TSB) and Mlingano Agricultural Research Institute, the only institution that undertakes research on sisal. He said that the institute was handed over to the government in 1970 after nationalisation of sisal estates. It was being managed by the Tanganyika Sisal Growers Association (TSGA) for training sisal estate managers.”

“Sisal production has been improving fast in recent years but it has been realised that the number of people with skills needed for this crop has greatly declined and even those who are now working in sisal industry now are using knowlwdge gained through experience instead of the prerequisite training. This is the reason behind the preparation of a new sisal training curriculum,” he said.

The objectives of the curriculum include improvement of skills, knowledge and outlook of the participants in sisal production especially in the area of farm management, use of equipment, production of biogas and current crosscutting issues.

Other objectives are building the capacity of beneficiaries to be in line with the sector’s technological needs and enabling them to perform their duties effectively so that they make profits.

Mr Cheyo said that the sisal farm project would be a training ground and an income generating oufit.

Speaking on the greenhouse project, the tutor in-charge of the project, Ms Mary Meena, said that they have already planted tomato seedlings whose harvesting is expected to start from March this. “Harvesting from a greenhouse can be prolonged to between eight months and one year,” said Ms Meena.

She added that a greenhouse farmer in Arusha is still harvesting tomatoes from his greenhouse two years since he started the venture.

The institute that has produced a total of 1,340 graduates since 1971 in farm management, agro-mechanisation, general agriculture at diploma and certificate levels faces a number of challenges that threaten its performance.

The challenges include having old and worn teaching infrastructure and machines and equipment. Noted Mr Cheyo: