Ailing Lissu to undergo 19th surgery in Belgium

 

  • That will be the 19th surgical operation to be done on the man since he was shot several times by unknown attackers in Dodoma on September 7, 2017, where he was attending a meeting of the National Assembly.
By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

The Singida-East constituency member of parliament (MP), Tundu Lissu, is slated to undergo yet another surgery at the Leuven University Hospital in Gasthuisberg, Belgium, next Wednesday, March 14.

Lissu said in a statement issued on Saturday that he was informed by his medical team that another operation was deemed necessary to speed up recovery of his joints that are still ailing.

“(Doctors) have suggested that the surgery will protect me from the risk of another fracture in the future,” said Mr Lissu who is also the president of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS).

The surgery will be performed by a team led by two renowned bone complications medical specialists in Europe, Prof Stefa Nijs and Prof Willem-Jan Mertsemakers.

“So, you don’t have to worry about the condition of my heath, I am in good and safe hands of my medical team,” read part of Mr Lissu’s statement – also in which he assured the general public that he would continue to issue updates on his state of health.

The firebrand lawmaker – who is also the opposition Chief Whip in the Union Parliament – was flown to Belgium a few weeks ago from Nairobi, Kenya, where he was receiving treatment since September last year.

