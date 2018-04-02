Monday, April 2, 2018

Air Tanzania’s third Bombardier touches ground at JNIA

 

The plane, a Bombardier Q-400, touched ground at 5.07 PM, with President John Magufuli gracing the event to receive it.

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After a long wait, the third aircraft for Air Tanzania touched ground at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) on Monday, 02 April 2018.

Upon touching down, the plane received a water salute, involving firefighting rigs spraying arcs of water over it as a sign of respect, honour and gratitude.

The government has purchased the plane for $32 million from Canada's Bombardier Aerospace.

It is the third in a total of six aircrafts that President John Magufuli’s administration plans to purchase to revive the state-owned Air Tanzania.

"We will receive three more aircrafts. This time, jets. We will have a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and two Bombardier C300 series. They will arrive before the end of this year,” President Magufuli said.

