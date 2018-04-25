Air Tanzania charts new revenue path

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. State run carrier Air Tanzania Company Limited has seen its gross revenue jump from Sh34.3 billion in July 2017 to Sh43.8 billion in March this year.

Transport Minister Makame Mbarawa revealed these details in parliament early Wednesday (April 25) as he wound down his presentation of his ministry’s budget for fiscal year 2018/19.

In the same period, Air Tanzania shuttled over 100,000 passengers between Dar es Salaam and various destinations.

The national carrier is also actively working to regain IATA membership which it lost in 2008, according to Prof. Mbarawa.