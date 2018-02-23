Akwilina’s body arrives in Rombo

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The body of National Institute of Transport (NIT) student Akwilina Akwiline has arrived at her home in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro Region.

It was transported yesterday from Dar es Salaam evening after hundreds of mourners paid their last respects at the NIT grounds in the city.

The body will be taken to the St Theresa Catholic Church around 11am for the requiem mass before burial later on today.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Leonard Akwilapo and NIT Rector Prof Zacharia Mganilwa are among the leaders who accompanied the body.

The late Akwilina was killed by a stray bullet fired during a confrontation between the police and supporters of opposition Chadema in Kinondoni last weekend.