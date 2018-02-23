Friday, February 23, 2018

Akwilina’s body brought to St Theresa Catholic Church in Rombo ahead of burial

 

In Summary

Ms Akwilina was killed by police on Friday last week.


Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The body of former National Institute of Transport (NIT) student, Akwilina Akwiline has been brought to the St Theresa Catholic Church in Rombo district for the requiem mass.

Ms Akwilina was killed by police on Friday last week.

An autopsy report has revealed that the 22-year-old student died of a massive gunshot wound to the head.

That was apparently a result of gun shots she received from police as they (the police) sought to break up a rally by opposition Chadema.

Her body was transported yesterday from Dar es Salaam to Rombo and will be buried later today.

It was transported yesterday evening from Dar es Salaam after hundreds of mourners paid their last respects during a requiem mass that was held at the NIT grounds.

 


advertisement

In The Headlines

EU condemns rise of political-related violence and intimidation in Tanzania

The European Union (EU) has condemned the rise of political-related violence and intimidation in

5  hours ago

Gone too soon: Akwilina laid to rest

 The body of  Akwilina Akwiline has been laid to rest at her home village  of Marangu in Rombo

  • News
    Magufuli meets Kenyatta to discuss trade row  
  • News
    EAC budgets Sh175.5 trillion for infrastructure projects  
  • News
    Police confirms murder of Chadema councillor  
  • News
    S.Sudan infrastructure projects gets EAC nod  