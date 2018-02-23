By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The body of former National Institute of Transport (NIT) student, Akwilina Akwiline has been brought to the St Theresa Catholic Church in Rombo district for the requiem mass.

Ms Akwilina was killed by police on Friday last week.

An autopsy report has revealed that the 22-year-old student died of a massive gunshot wound to the head.

That was apparently a result of gun shots she received from police as they (the police) sought to break up a rally by opposition Chadema.

Her body was transported yesterday from Dar es Salaam to Rombo and will be buried later today.

It was transported yesterday evening from Dar es Salaam after hundreds of mourners paid their last respects during a requiem mass that was held at the NIT grounds.