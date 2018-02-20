Akwilina’s relatives ‘satisfied’ with report

The late Akwilina Akwiline died from a massive gunshot wound to the head, according to a postmortem report.

Relatives of the 22-year-old former National Institute of Transport student confirmed yesterday that they had been presented with the report of the autopsy conducted at Muhimbili National Hospital.

“The report shows that the bullet entered in the left side of the head and exited from the right…she was badly wounded,” the late Akwilina’s brother-in-law, Mr Festo Kavishe, said.

He added that the family was satisfied with the report, and was finalising arrangements for her burial.

“I wish to state that we are satisfied with the doctors’ postmortem report. All that we wanted was a clear picture of how she died.” Akwilina died on Friday after she was struck by a bullet while commuting on a daladala. According to preliminary reports, police were trying to disperse what they said was an illegal demonstration by Chadema supporters when the bullet went through the daladala’s rear windscreen and hit Akwilina, who died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s father, Mr Akwiline Shirima, said he would never forgive the person who killed his daughter.

“I will live with this boiling anger mixed with hopelessness for the rest of my life. I will never forgive whoever killed my daughter...never,” he told The Citizen in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro Region. He asked the government to conduct an in-depth investigation and bring the person responsible for his daughter’s death to justice, adding that Akwilina’s demise had extinguished the only light that was left in his life.

“She was my only light, which has now gone out of my life forever. I’m like a sheep which has been abandoned in the forest without its shepherd,” Mr Shirima said as tears began to well in his eyes.

He added that Akwilina was killed despite having nothing to do with politics or political parties.

“My daughter was not a politician or a political activist. She had nothing to do with the demonstration. She was just a student who was studying hard to brighten up her future prospects.”

The late Akwilina’s elder sister, Ms Romana Akwiline, said the death was a devastating loss to the family.

“She was studying hard and was looking forward to a bright future, but her life has been snuffed out just like that. We raised her school fees through contributions from family members because she was very passionate about her studies,” she said, adding that the family hoped that the “whole truth” surrounding Akwilina’s death would be known in the coming days.

In another, development, police in Dar es Salaam yesterday summoned seven senior Chadema officials for questioning in connection with Friday’s demonstrations.

The party’s director of protocol, communications and foreign affairs, Mr John Mrema, said in a statement that the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone head of investigations directed that the officials report to his office for questioning by 5pm yesterday.

The seven include Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe, secretary-general Vincent Mashinji and deputy secretary-general (Mainland) John Mnyika.

Others are deputy secretary-general (Zanzibar) Salum Mwalimu, women’s wing chairperson Halima Mdee, Serengeti Zone chairperson John Heche and women’s wing treasurer Esther Matiko.