Alarm as farmers abandon agriculture

Dar es Salaam. A new report that shows a drop in the number of farmers has elicited calls for the government to take immediate action to save agriculture, which employs 66 per cent of the workforce but accounts for only 24.5 per cent of the national wealth.

The number of people engaged in farming decreased to 67 per cent in 2014 from over 85 per cent in 2002, according to the report. Speaking to The Citizen in random interviews in Dar es Salaam and Morogoro, agriculture an economy stakeholders said the trend was alarming as the sector was still Tanzania’s economy mainstay.

Repoa — a body dedicated to policy research for development — notes in one of its publications that the proportion of the labour force dependent on agriculture fell from 75 per cent in 2002 to 68 per cent in 2014.

Previously, the number of people engaged in farming was well over 80 per cent.

Though Repoa describes the decrease as slight, stakeholders are alarmed, noting that might be the reason behind the decrease in the contribution of the sector, which is described as the economy mainstay.

The chairperson of the Network of Farmer Groups in Tanzania (Mviwata), Ms Veronica Sophu, told The Citizen in Morogoro that the government should seriously be concerned with the development because the drop in the number of farmers is bad for the economy and can endanger food security.

“It is a concern which should be addressed immediately because it is farmers who assure this country of food security,” she said.

Speaking on the sidelines of their annual general meeting, some Mviwata members said that was a stark testimony to the neglect of the sector by the government.

Journalist and environment expert Deodatus Mfugale is not amazed that people have been running away from farming.

“Many farmers feel neglected. They have been left to fend for themselves as nowadays it is very rare to see an extension officer who visits and directs farmers on what they should do,” he said.

He also noted that climate change had hugely contributed to problems in the sector.

He has criticised farmers for contributing to the problems through damaging agricultural practices.

He said farmers had been left to practice shifting cultivation which damaging, subsequently reducing area fit for agriculture.

Mr Mfugale noted also that land encroachment by pastoralists was another factor which pushes some farmers to abandon the activity as the government seems to have failed to solve the problem.

Other experts have warned the government that the dwindling number of farmers augurs badly for the attainment of government goals to industrialise the country.

According to them, although agriculture has grown at around 7 per cent over the last decade the majority of Tanzanians do not enjoy benefits of the expansion.

This is mainly attributed to farmers’ use of poor technology. They stress that agriculture be modernised to include the use of technology and modern seeds. It is also important to shift from rainfed agriculture to irrigation, add value and access markets.

The Repoa director of strategic research, Dr Abel Kinyondo, said although agriculture employs 66 per cent of the Tanzanian workforce productivity is pitifully low unlike in developed countries where only 3 per cent are in the sector but contribution to GDP is high. “About 66 percent of Tanzanians are engaged in agriculture, yet the contribution of the sector to GDP is only 24.5 per cent unlike the services sector which has few people but contributes 47 per cent to GDP,” he said.

He was speaking recently during the launch of Repoa’s Transformation for Growth, Employment and Poverty Reduction report.

The document, prepared by Repoa in cooperation with the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research, highlighted how the share of agriculture to the GDP has been falling in real and relative terms.

According to UNDP, Tanzania’s impressive economic growth in the last decade has failed to improve living standards.

Dr Kinyondo said because productivity is poor in agriculture the majority of people have been shifting to other sectors.

The report further shows that the share of agriculture was 26.8 per cent in 2007 to 31.2 percent in 2013 at basic prices. It was 26.8 per cent in 2007 and 23.8 per cent in 2013 at constant prices.

The share of industry has been rising from 20.2 per cent in 2007 to 22.7per cent in 2013 at basic prices and from 20.2 per cent in 2007 to 21.5 per cent in 2013 at constant prices.

The share of services was 47.4 percent in 2007 and 41 per cent at basic prices. It was 48.7 per cent at constant prices in 2013.