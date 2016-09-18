Alarm as more boys than girls drop out of school

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. At least 1.3 million children have been enrolled for Standard One since education has become free up to Form Four in public schools.

However, the challenge is ensure that all pupils complete Standard Seven.

The number of pupils dropping out of school has been increasing.

In his study titled ‘Alarming drop-out rate: A threat of Internal Efficiency in Tanzania Primary Education’, Mr Abdallah Ngodu states that most of dropouts are from uneducated parents. They usually live in rural areas and from low-income households.

Mr Ngodu indicated that many children from low income household have stayed out of school because their parents cannot afford to pay for books, uniforms and other school related expenses.

“Other children are forced to work to support their families or their families cannot afford to send them to school,” reads part of the study.

Early this year, the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training data revealed that the Lake Zone had the highest number of secondary school dropouts in the country. In 2012/13, the number was 5,844.

Forty per cent of the top ten districts with the highest number of dropouts were from the zone. Sengerema led with 2,495 dropouts and Geita had 1,178.

Though men in these communities are decision makers, boys accounted for 56 per cent of dropouts.

Changing trend

The trend is changing. In the past, many girls were dropping out of school due to a number of social reasons mainly pregnancies. But now, the data shows, boys outnumber girls in dropping out of school.

Twaweza’s fifth survey called ‘Are our children learning?’ has also stressed the need to take strong measures to ensure boys remain in school and complete their studies.

According to the new study conducted in 50 districts in rural areas, at least 20 per cent of children aged between seven and 16 were never enrolled in school or had dropped out.

According to the study, of the children found to be out-of-school, 81.7 per cent had never been enrolled while 18.3 per cent had dropped out.

“But among children who had dropped out, 62 per cent were boys and 38 per cent were girls,” showed the findings.

Why boys?

According to Twaweza’s Uwezo Project coordinator, Ms Zaida Mgalla, although establishing reasons was not part of the study, it has been established that the changing economic scenario was a major factor behind the changing trends.

She notes that many families in rural areas are forced to use the boys for income generating activities at a tender age. Once they start earning money, this makes many of them regard schooling as a waste of time.

She says parents have also been leaving boys free and they are not closely monitored on their schooling comparing with how girls are monitored.

“So when they start earning income while in school and some of the money spent on necessities, a parent cannot force a child to go to school because he knows that the child might also refuse to do economic activities,” she says, noting that many boys who do not favour schooling love this arrangement.

Teachers agree. They told The Citizen that parents focus on girls than boys, making the latter complacent. They noted that this trend can be observed at all levels.

Teacher Respicious Fulano, of Brain Trust School, says even boys who do not drop out of school lead in performing poorly.

He says when parents are summoned by school heads over truancy, such cases normally involve boys.“But the most challenge teachers face is how parents react when we summon them to school. Many of them, because they don’t closely follow what their sons do, don’t believe when we tell them their children have been playing truant.”

He notes that poor cooperation between teachers and parents complicates matters. Parents provided their children are school, teachers have to do everything to take care of them.

“But teachers cannot everything. Parents should do some things. One basic responsibility for a parent is to monitor his or her child to ensure that he or she is learning. It’s easy to detect a pupil who plays truant if parents monitor his or her performance.”

He says in some cases parents do not believe what teachers say. They always side with their children. When a teacher tells a parent that his or her child has been playing truant, a parent will trust what the child says.

Teacher Koku Joseph, from a public secondary school in Singida, would like more hostels to be constructed for boys. “Many think hostels are for girls only. Even boys need hostels to enable them to study well.”

She says it is unfortunate that most schools have been encouraged to construct hostels for girls and not for boys as well. This makes the controlling of boys difficult.

“Most absentees in our school areboys. There are 11 of them. Girls are five… if we don’t follow them closely they might leave school altogether.”

Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences psychologist Lusajo Kajula says school dropout is a result of poor parenthood.

According to her, less follow-up of parents on their children’s schooling may results in unexpected and undesired behaviour change.

She notes that to great extent, parents contribute to this problem.

“Parents leave everything to teachers… few of us call a teacher and ask for our children’s progress at school. Most of parents visit their children school only if they are summoned by teachers. We need to change because dropout is just one risk that boys are exposed to. There are many social risks facing boys in schools that parents need to be aware of.”

She speaks about some parents who introduce their children to family business early, saying it is not a bad idea although most of them fail to strike a balance between schooling and business.

In her views, some children drop out of school as a result of consistent poor performance, caused by parents’ neglect.