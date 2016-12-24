Alarm at Dar port over container scanning fees

By Ludger Kasumuni @TheCitizenTz lkasumuni@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A fresh row is brewing at the Dar es Salaam Port over container scanning fees introduced recently by the largest cargo handling firm at the facility, Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (Ticts).

Transporters are up in arms over the move, claiming the private firm had taken advantage of a directive by President John Magufuli to scan containers to rake in more profits.

Ticts has reportedly imposed a fee of $156 (Sh340,000) for every 40ft container and $103 (Sh225,000) for a 20ft container for all transit cargo destined to landlocked countries in the region. However, Ticts has denied the claim and said they were within the law.

Tanzania Truck Owners Association (Tatoa) has warned that the new fees will add to the cost of doing business through the Dar es Salaam Port and further hurt Tanzania’s competitiveness among its regional peers. The fresh row follows the earlier one on VAT levied on transit cargo that was blamed for the drastic fall of volumes moved through the port in recent times.

The transporters are worried the new scanning fees will further drive away the remaining companies if the government does not immediately intervene to remove the fees.

What’s more, the dealers are complaining that cargo destined for Rwanda was exempt of the scanning fees without a proper explanation given why the country was receiving preferential treatment.

In an exclusive interview with The Citizen on Thursday, Tatoa board member Rahim Dossa said that the fees introduced by Ticts was against the presidential directive on reduced cost of handling cargo at the Dar es Salaam Port in order to revamp the services for the land locked countries.

“I remember when the President visited the Dar es Salaam Port for the last time in October this year and issued a directive on the use of scanners, but the directive was not on introducing new fees,” said Mr Rahim. According to him, Rwanda had opposed the fees after a protest through the Rwanda Revenue Authority.

“Transit cargo to Rwanda is not being subjected to scanning by Ticts, hence dealers of Rwandan Cargo are not paying scanning fees. We wonder why there is unequal treatment of cargo scanning,” Mr Rahim said.

Secretary General of Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (Taffa), Mr Anthony Swai, also raised similar concerns, insisting that Ticts has been doing unfair business, because even Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and Inland Container Depots (ICDs) have been providing scanning services for transit cargo without charging any fees.

He accused Ticts of allegedly sabotaging government’s efforts to reduce the cost of doing business at the port by imposing such unnecessary fees.

Mr Swai has also sent a protest letter to Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (Sumatra), seeking arbitration over the matter.

The copy of Taffa’s letter to Sumtra, with Ref Taff/Sum/13/2016, seen by The Citizen, wants the government to intervene and drop the fees. It reads: “The Council of Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association has received complaints from our members concerning scanning and transfer charges imposed by Ticts vide transit containers.”

“As a matter of fact the government directive is to scan containers and not to impose undeclared charges which is a null and void practice aiming to chase away importers and exporters using our Dar es salaam port as expensive point of doing business,” the same Taffa letter of December 22, 2016, further reads.

But the chief executive officer of Ticts, Mr Gered Zerbe, said the fee was in line with the contract between them and Tanzania Ports Authority.

“All containers which go through scanning must be paid for to cover the cost of running the scanners and paying the drivers and operators. This is a long term services provided by us,” said the head of Ticts when contacted for comments by The Citizen.

The director general of Tanzania Ports Authority, Mr Deusdedit Kakoko, said that the dispute between Ticts and those complaining were set to be handled by Sumatra.

“We are not involved in the dispute of that nature. We are here to work hard and I am not ready to give more comments because the nature of TPA business is different from Ticts,” said Mr Kakoko.