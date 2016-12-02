Alarm over new HIV infections

Dar es Salaam. A call has been made to step up efforts geared to curb HIV/Aids in the country, with latest reports suggesting that women are more exposed to new infections than men.

At least 6 women out of 100 (6.2 per cent) are living with HIV while 4 men out of 100 (3.8 per cent) are living with the disease, according to Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

According to data availed by the ministry, Tanzania Mainland has 5.3 per cent of HIV infections on average. At least 5 people out of 100 are living with HIV in Tanzania.

Health minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, noted yesterday that youths aged 15-24 were at high risk of catching the virus. She revealed that at least 11 youths out of 100 are living with HIV.

“Youths are highly exposed to HIV compared to adults hence there is a need to educate teenagers on the importance of abstaining from the use of drugs and unsafe sex in an effort to combat new HIV infections among youths,” she noted.

She noted that at least 50 per cent of people living with HIV were currently enrolled on ART treatment across the country. She urged health stakeholders to join their forces in addressing HIV issues.

To curb the existing HIV burden in the country, Ms Mwalimu noted that Tanzania was among developing countries that had ratified the United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAIDS) targets to combat new HIV infections by 2030 through implementing the new plan entitled “90, 90, 90”plan.