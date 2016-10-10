Alarm over pressure cooker accidents

By Geofrey Kimani @thecitizenkim1 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Cases of people sustaining serious burns in Mwanza as a result of exploding pressure cookers have assumed alarming proportions, according to the Fire and Rescue Force.

A pressure cooker is an airtight pot in which food can be cooked quickly under steam pressure.

Pressure cookers are increasingly being adopted by the middle class in Mwanza and other major cities as they are more efficient in cooking some types of meals for large families.

But the Fire and Rescue Force Commander in Mwanza Region, Mr Andrea Mbata, told The Citizen that at least three cases of people being severely burnt in pressure cooker explosions were reported in the city every month.

He blamed many of the accidents on improper use of cookers, adding that users must make sure that the safety valve and rubber seal were firmly in place when cooking and before opening the cooker after cooking.

Mr Mbata said many of the accidents were a result of users not following safety instructions.

Is English or Chinese the problem?

Because pressure cookers use steam pressure to cook food fast, users are required to carefully read, understand and follow instructions contained in user manuals.

However, Mr Mbata said the instructions were invariably in foreign languages, mostly English, Chinese and Hindi, making it difficult for many users to understand them. He called on traders importing pressure cookers into Tanzania to ensure manuals contained instructions in Kiswahili, which is the country’s national language.

“Many people open the lid of the cooking pot instead of slowly opening the rubber gasket after releasing pressure through the valve.”

Mr Mbata said the cooker was safe to open after pressure had been released through the valve, adding that the lid could be blown off if an attempt was made to open the pot before pressure was released.

He advised people to buy pressure cookers from specialist dealers who would advise them on proper use of the pots.

Victim nurses burns

Ms Zuena Salum, 38, a resident of Capri Point in Mwanza, was admitted to a local health centre after she was accidentally burnt by steam which exploded from a pressure cooker she was trying to open.

“I opened the pressure release valve, and steam came out as expected, but I then heard a click and the lid suddenly blew off and hit me on the face and the hot steam burnt me,” she said.

Ms Salum later realised that she had not secured the lid properly, and it gradually became loose before it was blown off by steam pressure.

A physician at Hagem Health Centre, Dr Elias Elias, said Ms Salum sustained superficial burns, and was expected to make a full recovery, adding that it was not the first time they had treated a person burnt in a pressure cooker accident.

“Since January we have treated four patients who have been burnt by liquids and steam from pressure cookers that had apparently been mishandled,” he said.

Another victim, Ms Zipporah Kwandu, 30, a resident of Igoma, said she was not aware that the locking mechanism on her pressure cooker was worn out and no longer functioned properly.

She was lucky to have escaped with minor burns when the lid was blown off because it was not properly secured.

Water levels could be a problem

One of the main suppliers of pressure cookers in Mwanza, Mr Florian Kapembo, said there were two main types of cookers imported from China and India. One type has a single handle, while the other has two. Cookers with two handles are more complicated.

“Many people think that there is no need of opening the rubber gasket after cooking with a double-handle pressure cooker, and opt to open the lid before releasing steam through the valve,” he said.

Another problem is failure to clean the rubber gasket of the double-handle pot, which results in obstruction of the safety valve. The rubber gasket should be flexible before inserting it under the lid. Mr Kapembo said many people used roughly the same amount of water as in ordinary pots, which is risky. Pressure cookers should be filled to a maximum of two thirds of their capacity. If a pressure cooker is overfilled, there is a potential risk of exploding due to high internal pressure.

“There are markings on the inside of some pressure cookers that guide users. If there are no water markings on the cookers, users should ask what the right level is when buying them,” Mr Kapembo said.

Borrowing cookers should be avoided

Some people borrow pressure cookers from their neighbours and, because of the little knowledge they have about the utensils, they end up mishandling them.

Mr Kapembo said pressure cooker prices varied depending on size and quality.

Most pressure cookers in the market have capacities ranging from five to seven litres, and are priced from Sh50,000 to Sh70,000.