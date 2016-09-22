Alat congress has lake town abuzz

Musoma. The town lakeside town has turned into a hive of activity as the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Association of Local Government Authorities (Alat) opens on Thursday.

President John Magufuli is expected to officiate at the opening according to Alat vice chairman Stephen Muhapa.

The meeting brings together 500 participants from across the country.

Mr Muhapa told reporters here on Wednesday that MPs, mayors, district and municipal council executive directors and government officials are expected at the meeting. One of the major highlights of the meeting is the awarding of a Sh56 million tractor to the best mayor.