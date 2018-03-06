Ambitious Yanga eye Rollers scalp

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Coach George Lwandamina’s charges will be subjected to yet another test this afternoon when Young Africans face Botswana’s Township Rollers.

It’s time for the Jangwani Street giants to live up to their own hype, and what better way than outshining the Rollers without ace strikers Donald Ngoma and Amis Tambwe?

Yanga were yesterday busy, perfecting their tactics for the first round, first leg clash of the CAF Champions League at the National Stadium. It kicks off at 4.30pm.

Yanga secretary general, Charles Boniface Mkwasa predicted a tough clash yesterday, but remained optimistic that it would produce positive result for the hosts. “Township Rollers are a good team. They have a lot of offensive power, but we have our weapons and we’re going to try to do damage tomorrow (today),” the former national team coach said.

Last month, Rollers masterminded one of the biggest upsets in continental club football when they eliminated Sudanese giants, El Merreikh.

Merreikh managed a 2-1 win over Rollers in the second leg match of the preliminary round in Omdurman, but Rollers advanced 4-2 on aggregate.

Yanga, on the other hand, booked a place in the first round of the money-spinning tournament at the expense of St Louis of Seychelles.

Mkwasa assured Yanga fans that the absence of Ngoma and Tambwe will not affect the team because they have other players who are equally good.

Ngoma has been out with a thigh injury and Tambwe a knee problem, with each still considered unlikely to feature for the team today.

But Yanga welcomed back to training striker Obrey Chirwa and midfielder Thabani Kamusoko yesterday, boosting hopes they could be fit to face the Botswana team today.

Midfielder Juma Mahadhi and slippery winger Yohana Mkomola have also shrugged knee injuries and will likely face the Rollers.

Soccer fans wishing to witness the clash will have to part with Sh5,000 each for the blue, green and orange seats, while entrance fees for VIP B and C are Sh10,000.

Those wishing to watch the game from the VIP A seats will have to pay Sh20,000 each, according to Mkwasa.

Rollers head coach, Nikola Kavazovic said ahead of the last-32 first leg that they will be all out for a win.