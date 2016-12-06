Ambitious plan to light rural households

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government plans to connect 75 per cent of households in the country with power in the coming five years, the minister of Energy and Minerals Prof Sospeter Muhongo has said.

This will be more than doubling the current figure, which stands at only 36 per cent of households which are connected to the National Grid.

He said that there were various projects worth $500 million (Sh1.09 trillion) at different levels of completion. The programme is implemented under the Rural Energy Agency (REA) whose completion time is 2020.

According to him, the country by 2020 is expected to generate about 10,000 megawatts, insuring the power will be enough for the population.

Opening a meeting on sustainable energy for poorest African countries in the city, Prof Muhongo added that the government was confident to attain the 7th of the Sustainable Development Goals of connecting all households with power by 2030.