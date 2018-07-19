Analysts back Obama on ‘strongman politics’

By Citizen Correspondent

Dar es Salaam. Political analysts in Tanzania have supported former US President Barack Obama’s criticism of what he referred to on Tuesday as “strongman politics”.

They also concurred with Mr Obama’s assertion that some politicians on the African continent focus on building their own images, instead of focusing on development and improving the lives of the people they lead.

The comments were part of Mr Obama’s speech honouring Nelson Mandela’s legacy, defending democratic institutions and a free press, as well as condemning “strongman politics”.

Mr Obama said politicians using politics of fear, resentment and retrenchment are rising at a pace unimaginable just a few years ago.

In his comments, Prof Mohammed Bakari of the University of Dar es Salaam told The Citizen that “strongman politics” is not a new thing in Africa, as they have been the main characteristics of leadership on the continent.

“Such characteristics are a result of our cultures. It is generally considered that a leader should never be challenged despite having faults,” Prof Bakari said, adding that most of the developing countries have failed to build strong institutions and, instead, focus on building their leaders’ images.

For his part, Prof Gaudence Mpangala of the Ruaha Catholic University said liberal democracy was born in Western countries, and was later adopted by developing countries which used to have a mono-party political system after attaining independence from foreign rule.

However, he argued that after 30 years of such rule, the developing countries discovered that a one-political system was not good, as it sometimes fuelled dictatorial tendencies. “Developing countries then adapted to democracy by adopting the multiparty political system,” he said, adding that “Obama has raised something that is of paramount importance, that needs to be revisited”.

However, Prof Mpangala also said that despite adopting a multiparty political system, most of the developing countries are still seen to be failing in both systems, be they single or multiple political party systems.

He surmised that this might be because the leaders hanker after power that causes them to seriously object to having a collaborative political system that would also closely involve the people at large.