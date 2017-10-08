Analysts hail decision to split energy, minerals docket

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday split the Energy and Minerals ministry in a cabinet reshuffle seen as part of his efforts to have full control of the management of the country’s natural resources.

The move could also be a response to long-time concerns among stakeholders about the size of the ministry of Energy and Minerals, which made it difficult to manage.

More so, the split comes hot on the heels of government efforts to reform the minerals sector with an aim to increase the country’s share from the sector.

Recent reforms have seen the booting out of Energy and Minerals minister Prof Sospether Muhongo and other senior ministry officials. In addition, the government fast-tracked three key laws -- the Natural Wealth and Resources (Permanent Sovereignty) Act 2017, the Natural Wealth and Resources (Revenue and Re-Negotiation of Unconscionable Terms) Act 2017 and the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments)

Act 2017 -- in new efforts to plug loopholes in the sector.

The three laws not only seek to give the government more powers and control over the country’s natural resources, but also enable it to renegotiate the past ‘lopsided’ contracts.

“We are splitting these two key ministries to increase efficiency,” President Magufuli said at a press conference yesterday.

Appointments

President Magufuli appointed two lawyers to head the two ministries. While Ms Angellah Kairuki, who was the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Publi Civil Service and Good Governance) takes charge of the new Minerals docket, Mr Medard Kalemani, who was deputy minister in the ministry of Energy and Minerals, becomes the full Minister for Energy.

Reactions

Experts yesterday hailed President John Magufuli’s decision to split the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. They described the President’s move as “a big step in the right direction” in improving efficiency in the two sectors -- energy and minerals.

An economist from the University of Dar es Salaam (USDM), Prof Haji Semboja, said it had never happened in Tanzania’s history — even during the reign of the country’s founding father, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, to split the ministry.

He praised President Magufuli’s decision saying the mining sector and energy, had different challenges.

“This is what I have been advocating for for many years. That, in order for the government to protect the mining and energy resources, the ministry must be divided into two, so that every minister focuses on and perfects that one area,” he said

Prof Semboja said this would also help to oversee the entire mining industry.

Natural Resources Governance Institute, East and Southern Africa/Tanzania manager Silas Olan’g said the changes were aimed at protecting the country’s natural resources.

“This idea has existed for years now, and many people wished to see this ministry divided because it was too big, despite its importance to the country’s economy,” he said. Mr Olan’g noted that the fact that one minister had to look after the country’s gas, energy and minerals made it impossible for efficiency.

Another economist from UDSM, Delphin Rwegasira, said that this was a positive change that would now help in the against fight corruption, which has dogged the mining sector, especially in the issuance of contracts.

He added that for the country to attain the level of industrialisation that it is dreaming of, it must invest in the energy sector, which justifies the splitting of the ministry. He said that President Magufuli’s decision was timely and would also help increase the country’s capacity for power generation.

“We expected a lot of changes because there were loopholes that allowed corruption to persist. This would now help to ensure the country’s natural resources benefit the public,’’ he said.

Inthe reshuffle, President Magufuli increased the ministries from 19 to 21. The list of new ministers include Mr George Mkuchika who has been named to the President’s Office (Public Services and Good Governance). Mr Mkuchika served in President Jakaya Kikwete’s last cabinet.