Anglican Bishop bemoans silencing of religious leaders

By Shaaban Ndyamukama @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ngara. The Anglican Bishop for Kagera Diocese, Darlington Bendankheha has urged government leaders to stop a tendency of silencing their religious counterparts who criticize the government.

Delivering his key Easter message to believers at Murugwanza Church in Ngara District, Bishop Bendankheha said it has now reached a point whereby religious leaders were becoming afraid of advising the government for fear that they will in turn be reprimanded.

He said Tanzania was facing a number of security concerns, following the disappearance of people, abductions and arbitrary killings, noting that there were no encouraging reports coming from those mandated to ensure that Tanzanians were living without fear.

“Religious leaders are obliged to promote peace and as such, they are duty bound to show and criticize when signs of disruption of peace are emerging…Though God is self-sufficient, He also uses angels, apostles and prophets. The government should cooperate with religious leaders,” he said.