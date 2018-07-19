By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Gynaecologists from the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi have said that up to 90 per cent of foetal anomalies can be detected even early in pregnancy through use of ultrasound scans, blood tests and amniotic fluid screening where necessary.

The foetal abnormalities can negatively affect the physical, or mental development of the child, adding in some cases, death may occur either in the womb, immediately after birth, or later on in life.

In a statement released on Thursday, July 19 by Dr Sikolia Wanyonyi, Consultant Obstetrician Gynaecologist and Foetal Medicine Specialist, and Professor Marleen Temmerman, Chair Department Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi said that antenatal care critical in detecting and correcting foetal abnormalities during pregnancy.

“Once pregnancy is confirmed, a woman should seek antenatal care within the first two to three months of pregnancy. Several prenatal tests are then carried out to determine the presence of infection, or other conditions that may be harmful to the fetus, or the woman,” read part of the statement

They said most abnormalities, especially those of the heart can benefit from immediate correction post-delivery that could prevent death and result in normal healthy individuals.