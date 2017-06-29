By Moses Mashalla @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Muriet councilor Credo Kifukwe (Chadema) resigned on Thursday morning.

He becomes the fifth councillor from the main opposition party to resign in less than three months.

Announcing his decision, Mr Kifukwe said he had resigned to get more time to be with his family.

Mr Kifukwe said his satisfaction with President John Magufuli’s administration had also played a part in his decision to step down.

“As an opposition sometimes you don’t have to oppose everything. I am satisfied with President Magufuli’s leadership,” he stressed.