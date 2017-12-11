Monday, December 11, 2017

Another round of fake certificates crackdown looming

 

In Summary

Speaking during the closing of the World Ethics Day celebrations at the Nyerere Square grounds here, Ms Hassan said the government was still unsatisfied with performance of some public servants in some institutions.

By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has issued an alert to civil servants who survived during the first round fake certificates crackdown that the second round will soon get underway.

According to her, the government would like to follow up and establish the actual number of public servants, certificate authenticity and salaries paid to them.

“This exercise will be progressive. Any survivor of the first round should be ready for the looming crackdown. The government has been losing taxpayers’ money on fake servants, something which should be dealt accordingly,” she said.

