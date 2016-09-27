Another school dormitory burnt

By Jonathan Musa @jonathanmusa jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. A school in the region, Mkolani Secondary School in Nyamagana District was destroyed by fire that broke out yesterday morning.

Regional Fire and Rescue commander Andrea Mbata said electrical fault is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

However, Mkolani councillor Dismas Ritte said it was still too early to say what caused the fire since Tanesco technicians were still investigating the matter. Mr Mbata said apart from two students who fainted, no one was injured in the accident.

The school head, Mr Asensio Mathias, said the fire broke out at 7am when students were in classrooms.

Mr Mathias said virtually students’ properties were also destroyed. Joyce Peter, a student, said she lost her mattress, books and money.

In August, a fire erupted at midnight at a dormitory at a boarding school in Arumeru, forcing students to flee.

The boys had reportedly spent the rest of the night inside the school’s dining hall with the few properties they manged to salvage.