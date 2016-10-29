Anxiety as BoT closes Twiga bank

By Rosemary Mirondo; @mwaikama; rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Twiga Bancorp customers were last night thrown into anxiety as the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) announced it had taken over the bank’s operations and ordered it closed for at least a week.

BoT Governor Prof Benno Ndulu told a hurried press conference yesterday at 5pm that Twiga Bancorp board of directors and management had been disbanded.

The Governor said BoT would be in charge of the small bank that is wholly owned by the government from yesterday. He said they have taken over its administration upon determining that the bank is significantly undercapitalized.

The move is in accordance with the Banking and Financial Institutions Act of 2006, said Prof Ndulu, noting that the continuation of the bank’s operations “posed a systematic risk to the stability of the financial system.” “The continuation of Twiga operations in its current capital position is detrimental to the interest of its depositors,” he said, adding that the bank has currently no capital but was stuck with a debt of Sh21billion.

A Statutory Manager had already been appointed by BoT to handle affairs of the bank. The suspended board of directors and management had been into office for barely year.

The move was yesterday described as abrupt by customers who immediately raised concern about the safety of their deposits. An exasperated customer who introduced himself as a businessman in Arusha called The Citizen newsroom to express his shock at the news.

“I have just seen your breaking news on the takeover of the bank by the government but why are they closing it? I am confused and worried about that order because its reopening may not be guaranteed,” said the woman trader who declined to reveal her name. She said she had spoken to several other depositors who expressed the same fears.

The BoT move however was not entirely surprising considering recent developments surrounding the bank’s operations. The Citizen learnt that the government would not agree to a recapitalisation request after the initial capital of Sh7.5 billion run into the negative.

President John Magufuli recently hinted during an address of senior officials of the BoT that the government would not pump in more money to commercial entities owned by the state if they did not sustain themselves. He mentioned Twiga Bancorp as one of the financial institutions that relied on the government to fund its business. He then directed that the bank be closely supervised. A new management and board and a five year turn-around strategy that was launched in January this year could not apparently stem-out the financial crisis at the bank despite signs things were looking up.

In July, the Treasury Registrar assured the bank would not be closed, noting a technical team appointed by the government was working around the clock to ensure teething problems at the bank were addressed.

Yesterday, however, Prof Ndulu noted that the envisaged interventions would not carry it along in the interim. He said other arrangements would be considered for future operations.

He assured the public that they will continue to protect interest of the depositors and maintain stability of the banking sector.