Anxiety as Magufuli chairs central committee meeting

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) chairman President John Magufuli yesterday chaired for the first time his party’s Central Committee (CC) meeting whose key agenda was reviewing the 2015 General Election report.

CCM Ideology and Publicity secretary Nape Nnauye told reporters at the party’s Lumumba offices that the election evaluation report submitted to CCM headquarters by regional secretaries had been discussed at various levels and it would be tabled for further discussion during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“After last year’s General Election, CCM ordered evaluations, starting right from the grassroots,” he said.

Mr Nnauye, who doubles as Information Minister, said after compilation of the report, various party organs have discussed it, including the party’s secretariat.

The report was then submitted to the CC and would be tabled in the NEC meeting tomorrow under the chairmanship of President Magufuli.

“NEC is CCM’s organ responsible for decision making. Therefore, it is the NEC that will discuss the recommendations and any other issue related to the evaluation report. Any other agenda will be communicated after concluding the discussions,” he said.

“Since the evaluation report is the main agenda, it is ready for tabling in the NEC meeting. If there will be other issues that arise at the NEC, the public will be informed after the meeting,” he added.

Speaking after being handed over the party chairmanship on July 23, this year in Dodoma, President Magufuli vowed to take action against members sabotaging CCM.