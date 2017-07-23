Sunday, July 23, 2017

Ardhi University starts to admit students for 2017/18

 

  • On Thursday TCU acting Executive Secretary Professor Eleuther Mwangeni announced that from 2017/18 academic year students will apply straight to the respective university.
By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam Students, who wants to study at the Ardhi University (ARU), will have to lodge their applications before August 30 straight to the University, as opposed to the old system when students were applying to Tanzania University College (TCU).

Prof Mwangeni said TCU will remain a regulator.

President John Magufuli called for change of mandate of the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) into a regulator.

He made the remarks in April when launching new hostels built at Sh10 billion cost for University of Dar es Salaam students.

He noted that TCU has a tendency of forcing students into some universities even if they don’t qualify.

