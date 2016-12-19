Army, civilians boundary row solution sought

By Geofrey Kimani @thecitizenkim1 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. A team from the ministry of Defence and National Service will be discharged to the region to review boundaries at Nyashana army barracks in a bid to end conflicts between the military and the civilians.

This was revealed here over the weekend by deputy minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Angelina Mabula.

The deputy minister directed Ilemelela District Commissioner Leonard Masale, who is also the chairman of the district defence and security committee, to inform army personnel at the barracks located at Buzuruga to halt the demolition of houses belonging to civilians.

She was speaking to reporters over the weekend: “I have liaised with the ministry of Defence and National Service and a team from the ministry will work with the district council to review the boundaries.”

According to her, the military had ordered over 50 homesteads to be demolished claiming they have been constructed within boundaries of the barracks.