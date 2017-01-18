Arrest all parents causing pupils to miss school: DC

Musoma. District Commissioner Vincent Naano has ordered Rukuba Island Village leaders to conduct house-to-house inspections to establish how many children have not been enrolled in primary and nursery schools.
The DC this said at the weekend adding it was illegal to deny children their right to an education. The DC’s order came after he was given a report on the number of children who had enrolled at Rukuba Primary School.
Rukuba Primary School acting head teacher Wambura Samuel told the DC that only 75 per cent of Standard One. He said since the school was located along Lake Victoria probably children might have decided to go fishing instead.