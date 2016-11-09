By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Two American firms will today host a seminar in Dar es Salaam to introduce an artificial insemination (AI) technology that aims at revolutionising livestock breeding.

The seminar by Worthington Industries and Global Good will also feature high-level exchange of ideas and information among key government officials from the ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Development, veterinary physicians, scientists and other key stakeholders in Tanzania’s livestock and dairy industry.

“Through AI adoption, livestock breeding becomes easier and safer as the technology reduces the spread of venereal diseases in livestock keeping,” the managing director for African Breeders Services (ABS-TCM), Mr Nathaniel Makoni, said in a statement yesterday. Dr Makoni explained that the success of AI technology hinges on paying special attention to cow fertility, inseminator efficiency, heat detection accuracy and semen fertility.

AI technology entails collection of semen from the male and introducing it into the female reproductive tract using a special instrument. In livestock breeding, semen from superior and tested sires, including bulls is collected and used for AI.