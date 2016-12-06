Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Artisanal miners protest against minister’s order

Mwakitolyo Village small scale miners’

Mwakitolyo Village small scale miners’ representative Alphonce Paulo addresses fellow artisans during a meeting to discuss the directive issued by Deputy Minister for Energy and Minerals Medard Kalemani in Shinyanga yesterday. PHOTO | SHIJA FELICIAN 

  Earlier last week the deputy minister ordered the miners to vacate the location within 14 days to pave way for a large scale investor.
  The miners' representative Alphonce Paulo said they are disappointed with the directive.
Shinyanga. Small scale miners in Nyaligongo Village, Mwakitolyo Ward yesterday protested an order by the Energy and Minerals deputy minister Medard Kalemani’s to vacate the mining site.

Earlier last week the deputy minister ordered the miners to vacate the location within 14 days to pave way for a large scale investor.

The miners’ representative Alphonce Paulo said they are disappointed with the directive.

He said they have been conducting activities at the mine for over 26 years.

“The deputy minister must have been misguided by his assistants. Why does the government want us to vacate now?” asked Mr Paulo.

According to him, the site has been acquired by Acacia Gold Mine. Nyaligongo Village chairman Joshua Tunge called on the government to compensate miners who have been ordered to vacate.

“It is true that Acacia Gold Mine acquired the mine in 2010 but it will be very unfair if the authorities do not compensate small scale miners,” said Mr Tunge.

