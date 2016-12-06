Artisanal miners protest against minister’s order

By Stellah Ibengwe @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Shinyanga. Small scale miners in Nyaligongo Village, Mwakitolyo Ward yesterday protested an order by the Energy and Minerals deputy minister Medard Kalemani’s to vacate the mining site.

Earlier last week the deputy minister ordered the miners to vacate the location within 14 days to pave way for a large scale investor.

The miners’ representative Alphonce Paulo said they are disappointed with the directive.

He said they have been conducting activities at the mine for over 26 years.

“The deputy minister must have been misguided by his assistants. Why does the government want us to vacate now?” asked Mr Paulo.

According to him, the site has been acquired by Acacia Gold Mine. Nyaligongo Village chairman Joshua Tunge called on the government to compensate miners who have been ordered to vacate.