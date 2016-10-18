Arusha, Nairobi to partner in projects

By By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha.A business partnership between Arusha and Nairobi is in the offing, it was revealed here yesterday.

The two cities, which also happen to be the leading tourism hubs in the East African region, will foster joint development projects.

"Our closeness is very necessary for us to integrate. We need full cooperation between Arusha and Nairobi" said the Arusha Mayor Kalist Lazaro.

He said a delegation of civic leaders,business people and potential investors from the Kenyan capital would soon be in Arusha where the partnership deal will be sealed.

"We are aiming to build trust between our two cities", he told The Citizen upon return from Nairobi where initial discussions on the proposed partnership took place.

Mr. Lazaro, the first city mayor from the opposition, said his meeting with the Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero led to an idea of entering into a cooperation framework between the Arusha and Nairobi.

"We intend to have a secretariat for the two which will be formed to coordinate activities pertaining to our cooperation", he said, noting that they agreed to ensure local government by-laws do not pose a barrier to development targeting the ordinary citizens.

The Mayor was in the Kenyan capital in the company of senior Chadema officials from the northern zone regions during which he was a keynote speaker at a conference organized by the Pan African Lawyers Union (Palu), a regional human rights advocacy group based in Arusha.

He also visited an agricultural and livestock research centre located at Muguga outside Nairobi and later attended a leading tourism fair in Kenya dubbed Kenya Magical Tourism at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

Other matters agreed by the two sides include establishment of the East African Forum for Mayors and Governors Council for the entire region. The proposed body would be mainstreamed into the activities of the East African Community (EAC).

Mr. Lazaro said he had discussed the idea to have a forum for the mayors and governors with the EAC secretary general Liberat Mfumukeko and the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala), adding that the Community has agreed to support the initiative.

"EAC Treaty says this is a people-centred Community. So it has to start at the grassroots which is the local government", he pointed out.

However, the Sokon One councillor who was elected Arusha Mayor after last year's General Election, observed that the local governments have not been fully involved in the EAC programmes.

He later met the Cord leader Raila Amolo Odinga but the nature of the talks could not be revealed. But Mr. Lazaro insisted that the visit was symbolic because most of the major cities in Tanzania and Kenya were under the mayors and governors from the opposition.

On a visit to an agricultural and livestock research centre outside Nairobi, the Arusha city deputy mayor Ms Viola Lendikikoki said farmers in Tanzania should learn from their Kenyan counterparts, especially in animal husbandry and horticultural production.