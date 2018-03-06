Arusha golfer Gomes steals show at CMC Monthly Mug

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Arusha Gymkhana Club player Richard Gomes beat over 80 golfers to win of the CMC Monthly Mug golf tournament at the Arusha Gymkhana on Sunday night.

Gomes outsmarted a host of big name golfers, including Somji Mohamed, Singh Mon, Rotich Mik and R, Cheema to emerge the Division A winner.

However, he had to beat his closest rival Cheema on count back after tying on 72 net. The latter finished second

“It was a closely fought tournament, but I thank God that I finally made it,” the excited Gomes said.

“Cheema is a good golfer. He put me under pressure throughout the tournament,” the veteran golfer said at the end of the 18th hole.