Arusha region projects Sh361 billion budget for FY-2018/19

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The Arusha Regional Consultative Committee (ARCC) has endorsed a Sh361.7 billion budget in the 2018/19 financial year estimates in terms of of revenue collections and expenditures.

Tabling the estimates before the committee on Wednesday, March 7, the regional administrative secretary (RAS), Mr Richard Kwitega, said the region plans to spend Sh247.6 billion on recurrent expenditures, Sh70.1 billion on development, and Sh10.3 billion for ‘other expenditures.’

"During the next fiscal year, Arusha region expects to receive Sh58 billion from the central government as its subsidy for the implementation of development projects,” he said – adding that “Sh47 billion will be collected as domestic revenue; Sh33.8 billion from council levies and Sh10.8 billion as foreign aid.”

Debating the budget proposals, two national legislators – Mr Godbless Lema (Arusha MP) and Mr Julius Kalanga (Monduli MP) –said they would only support the regional budget if the central government expresses readiness to disburse in full and on time the funds it has committed to contribute.

“It is a good idea to increase revenue collections, but the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) should improve its relations with businesspeople,” the Arusha parliamentarian said – adding: “reports that 231 businessmen have applied for termination of business licences is unhealthy for region development!”