Arusha teachers' claims settled

Arusha. A total of Sh. 169 million has been paid as outstanding claims by teachers working in the public schools in Arusha city.
This follows a directive by the regional commissioner Mrisho Gambo that the claims dating back to some years back should be settled immediately
Recently the RC met with primary and secondary school teachers who presented an array of complaints, including failure by the authorities to settle their outstanding payments.
The newly-appointed district commissioner for Arusha Gabriel Daqarro told reporters here last week that all that the teachers deserved to be paid had been settled and that he expected no further complaints.
Arusha city has a total of 701 teachers in government primary and secondary schools.
Claims by the teachers included leave allowance, responsibility allowance, medical expenses and outstanding payment for the delayed promotions.
Mr. Daqarro said the fifth phase government was keen to ensure all the grievances by the teachers were sorted out to motivate them and enable them improve performance.
He said he had directed the Arusha city council to suspend other payments so that the outstanding dues of the teachers are settled forthwith.
"It is not that the city council was short of funds. But this issue was not given priority", he said