Arusha teachers' claims settled

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A total of Sh. 169 million has been paid as outstanding claims by teachers working in the public schools in Arusha city.

This follows a directive by the regional commissioner Mrisho Gambo that the claims dating back to some years back should be settled immediately

Recently the RC met with primary and secondary school teachers who presented an array of complaints, including failure by the authorities to settle their outstanding payments.

The newly-appointed district commissioner for Arusha Gabriel Daqarro told reporters here last week that all that the teachers deserved to be paid had been settled and that he expected no further complaints.

Arusha city has a total of 701 teachers in government primary and secondary schools.

Claims by the teachers included leave allowance, responsibility allowance, medical expenses and outstanding payment for the delayed promotions.