At least 16 killed in fighting in South Sudan

Juba. At least 16 civilians were killed in fighting Monday between government troops and rebels in South Sudan’s second-largest city Wau, the United Nations peacekeeping mission (UNMISS) said in a statement.

The violence stemmed from an ambush Sunday of government troops near the city, leading to clashes in the city the following day, UNMISS said.

“The Mission mounted two patrols into Wau on Monday and said it had observed the bodies of 16 civilians in a hospital. There were ten people who had been injured,” the statement said.

Wau is located in a region that has repeatedly changed hands between government troops and rebels loyal to former vice president Riek Machar since the country descended into civil war in 2013. The city itself has remained under the control of forces loyal to Machar’s arch-enemy President Salva Kiir throughout.

UNMISS said troops, tanks and equipment from the SPLA national army had moved towards areas controlled by the rebels in the south-western part of Wau late last week.

At least 3,000 people -- mostly women and children -- sought shelter in a Catholic church, while another 84 had sought refuge at an UNMISS Protection of Civilians site.

Civilians who spoke to AFP described targeted killings in the city some 650 kilometres from the capital Juba.

“The (people) who came are reporting to us that there are SPLA soldiers in the residential areas,” said Moses Peter, a priest, who confirmed that up to 3,000 people were sheltering in his church.

“They are shooting and are targeting certain groups of people and they are even looting houses.”