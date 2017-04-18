Audit boss queries on VAT free Sh10bn oil

By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised queries over 20,791,072 litres of oil worth Sh10.17 billion for Buzwagi Mines which were exempted from tax payment.

The CAG, Prof Mussa Assad, reveals in his 2015/16 Audit Report that the amount of oil, which was exempted from tax between July 2014 and December 2015, was exported to M/S Aggreko, a subcontractor who is not entitled to the exemption as per the law.

The report also expresses doubt on whether 4,248,802 litres of fuel, which were exempted and destined for for Buzwagi, Bulyankulu and Geita, actually arrived at the intended destination, for he failed to find the relevant documents.

“In my review of exemption controls on imported oil for use in mines where I noted that 4,248,802 litres of oil transported from Dar between October 2014 and December 2015,” reads a report in part.

It further says: “We couldn’t get confirmation of the documents that the oil arrived to the terminals, which indicates that the exempted oil was used on unintended activities.”

Electronic fiscal devices

In the report CAG also identified some weaknesses in the supply of electronic fiscal devices (EFDs). An audit conducted between July 2015 and November 2016, reveals that among 9,743 taxpayer registered to collect value added tax (VAT) 8,165 did not have EFD machines.The report further shows that out of 49,009 eligible taxpayers 39,882 did not have the machine, which is equivalent to 81 per cent.

Weaknesses in internal audit committees

The CAG also pointed some weaknesses in internal control management. The CAG noted underperformance of audit committees and internal audit units where 34 audited entities had deficiencies in their internal control.