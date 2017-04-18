Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Audit boss queries on VAT free Sh10bn oil

Tanzania Revenue Authority boss Alfayo Kidata

Tanzania Revenue Authority boss Alfayo Kidata displays an electronic fiscal device (EFD) to a journalist during a past press conference in Dar es Salaam. The 2015/16 CAG report exposes weaknesses in the supply of EFDs. Of the 9,743 taxpayers registered to collect value added tax (VAT), 8,165 of them did not have the EFD. PHOTO | FILE  

In Summary

The CAG, Prof Mussa Assad, reveals in his 2015/16 Audit Report that the amount of oil, which was exempted from tax between July 2014 and December 2015, was exported to M/S Aggreko, a subcontractor who is not entitled to the exemption as per the law.

Advertisement
By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised queries over 20,791,072 litres of oil worth Sh10.17 billion for Buzwagi Mines which were exempted from tax payment.

The CAG, Prof Mussa Assad, reveals in his 2015/16 Audit Report that the amount of oil, which was exempted from tax between July 2014 and December 2015, was exported to M/S Aggreko, a subcontractor who is not entitled to the exemption as per the law.

The report also expresses doubt on whether 4,248,802 litres of fuel, which were exempted and destined for for Buzwagi, Bulyankulu and Geita, actually arrived at the intended destination, for he failed to find the relevant documents.

“In my review of exemption controls on imported oil for use in mines where I noted that 4,248,802 litres of oil transported from Dar between October 2014 and December 2015,” reads a report in part.

It further says: “We couldn’t get confirmation of the documents that the oil arrived to the terminals, which indicates that the exempted oil was used on unintended activities.”

Electronic fiscal devices

In the report CAG also identified some weaknesses in the supply of electronic fiscal devices (EFDs). An audit conducted between July 2015 and November 2016, reveals that among 9,743 taxpayer registered to collect value added tax (VAT) 8,165 did not have EFD machines.The report further shows that out of 49,009 eligible taxpayers 39,882 did not have the machine, which is equivalent to 81 per cent.

Weaknesses in internal audit committees

The CAG also pointed some weaknesses in internal control management. The CAG noted underperformance of audit committees and internal audit units where 34 audited entities had deficiencies in their internal control.

He also found inefficiency on Information Communication Technology general controls in 31 audited entities.     

advertisement

In The Headlines

World experts meet to chart strategies to eliminate NTDs- VIDEO

This week, leaders from governments, pharmaceutical companies and charitable organisations are

Failure to implement recommendations displeases CAG

 Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has expressed dissatisfaction over the government

  • News
    Taso acts tough on defaulters at exhibition grounds  
  • News
    Mwamvita Makamba has been selected by Amazons Watch Magazine as one of the Africa’s Top 25  
  • News
    Amazons Watch Magazine picks Tanzanian Carol Ndosi among Africa’s Top 25 Distinguished Women in  
  • News
    Cashew farmers demonstrate to DC office to demand payment  