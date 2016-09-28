Authorities accuse parents of conniving with alleged defilers

Musoma. At least 50 secondary school girls from two districts were found to be pregnant between January and June this year, regional authorities have revealed.

The girls are from secondary schools in Musoma and Serengeti districts, according to acting regional education officer Elisunguo Mshiu in an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday. Mr Mshiu said only nine out of the 50 cases were reported to the police.

“Apparently, parents of the pregnant girls connive with the defilers and take it upon themselves to settle matters with the alleged defilers.”

Under customary law, often in conflict with common law, parents can give consent for their daughters at least 15 years of age to marry. In June this year, the High Court ruled in favour of protecting girls from the harms of early marriage. The court ruled unconstitutional sections 13 and 17 of the Marriage Act, that allow girls to marry at age 15 with parental permission.