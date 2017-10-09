A large number of school-age boys in Handeni District, Tanga Region do not attend school because they are forced by their parents to look after livestock or assist them in cultivation. This was revealed by Goodluck Malilo, the coordinator of a local non-governmental organization called Tree of Good Hope during the launching of a programme aimed at sensitising parents on the need to send their children to school.The programme is targeted to reach at least 3,000 parents, students and public servants in of Michungwani, Mgambo, Segera and Kabuku wards