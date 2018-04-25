By Tumaini Msowoya @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The ‘unexplained’ disappearance of a Mwananchi Communications Limited reporter Azory Gwanda has reemerged in the Tanzania Human Rights Report 2017 unveiled on Wednesday, April 25, in the city.

The journalist, who was based in Coast Region, went missing since November 21, last year and until now there is no report about his whereabouts.

Unveiling the report, human rights researcher Fundikira Wazambi said the disappearance of the journalist has continued to cause anxiety among members of the press.

He says several incidents about threats to and the oppression of journalists were reported last year including the invasion of the office of Clouds Media by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, as well as threats and arbitrary arrests of 10 journalists under the orders of a district commissioner in Arusha Region.