BBC faces lawsuit over ‘unfair’ job termination

Dar es Salaam. The Commission for Mediation and Arbitration (CMA) has issued an order allowing former BBC employee Erick David Nampesya to file a labour dispute against the London-based broadcasting company he accused of unfairly terminating his job.Mr Nampesya filed in October last year an application for condonation of delay in filing a labour dispute with his former employer BBC Africa Tanzania Limited as the law requires.“The commission is satisfied that the applicant has a sufficient cause to warrant his application for condonation as it is undisputable that the respondent was aware of Mr Ericks’ illness before and even after the termination of his employment contract,” ruled CAM mediator, Ms Sarah Mkenda. Under CMA rules, an employee who fail to refer disputes within prescribed time has an option of applying for condonation for the late referral of the dispute.