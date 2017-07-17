BOA facilitates Sh300m grader for Indian Ocean Wall

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Bank of Africa (BOA) has handed over a Sh300 million grader to city-based construction firm in the endeavor to facilitate the construction of a wall along the Indian Ocean coast. BOA handed over the grader to Dezo Civil Contractors Limited this morning under a lease finance arrangement.

Speaking at the event, the BOA Deputy Managing Director, Mr Wasia Moshi said Dezo Civil Contractors Limited - which is a client with the bank - had asked for the equipment and the bank agreed on terms that the money will be repaid in installments.

"We hope that with this equipment, the company will be able to complete the construction on time," he said. Dezo Civil Engineering Company is jointly owned by investors from India and Tanzania.