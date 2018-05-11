BRT halts plan to relocate workshop

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) workshop facility at Jangwani station, near Msimbazi valley will stay there indefinitely despite disruptions during rainy season.

This comes following a decision by the Dar Rapid Transit (Dart), a bus-based mass transit system connecting the suburbs of the city to the central business area, to wait for a feasibility study, which is currently being carried out.

With the aim of improving infrastructure in the city, the project is also conducting a feasibility study to see if the workshop at Jangwani area can be rebuilt or relocated.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, the Dart Public Relation manager, Mr William Gatambi said they have no plan to relocate the workshop pending completion of the study.

“The government has set Sh20 million for the study to establish if the place is still favourable for our business or not,” he said.

He added that the study will also establish if there is a possibility of expanding the River Msimbazi banks so that water does not reach the facility.

However, he told the Urban Rapid Transport services provider (Udart) to leave the place if they need be. “We don’t prevent Udart from relocating to another area. They can leave the area if they want to do so,” he said.