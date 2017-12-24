Help curb environmental degradation, religious leaders urged

Moshi. Religious leaders in Kilimanjaro Region have been urged to help fight against environmental degradation in their sermons to help mitigate desertification.

Speaking at a function to mark the death of Prophet Muhammad recently, chairman of the Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata) Hussein Chifupa said religious leaders had an important role to play in the fight against environmental degradation.

“We must play our part and mobilise believers to stop destroying the environment. They trust us more and they are ready to listen to us,” he insisted.

Sheikh Chifupa warned that more than 60 per cent of Tanzania risked becoming a desert if efforts to reverse the trend were not made.