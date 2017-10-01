Bahi in acute shortage of classrooms

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Bahi district faces a shortage of at least 380 classrooms and 672 teachers' houses, according to the district commissioner Elizabeth Kitundu.

The district is also facing shortage of 82 teachers' offices as well as 105 water tanks.

Ms Kitundu told the Citizen that the shortage is frustrating the districts' capacity to offer quality education.

"We are grappling with hard times due to the shortage but we are doing all in our capacity to address the challenge,” said the DC.

She added that, most of teachers in the district are living far from their teaching centers, but also, some pupils are walking long distances to reach their to their schools in question.

Bahi district has 72 primary schools, 615 teachers and 22 education coordinators.

According to statistics, the rate of primary pupils' performance in the districts by 2013 was 36.39 per cent whereby in 2016 the rate was 59.04 per cent.