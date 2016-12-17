Bahi treasurer in soup over Sh640m loss at former office

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday suspended Bahi District Council treasurer Issai Mbilu and ordered him sent to Longido, his former work station, to answer allegations of misappropriating Sh642.4 million.

“We will continue to control and instil discipline within the government. If you mess up in Longido don’t expect that you will be shifted to another district and be safe. We will deal with you accordingly,” said Mr Majaliwa insisting that it was not the government intention to cushion bad leaders.

He gave the directive yesterday when addressing Longido District Council workers as part of his tour of Arusha Region. Premier Majaliwa also ordered Arusha regional administrative secretary Richard Kwitega to write to the permanent secretary in the President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government asking him to return the treasurer to his former work station to respond to the allegations.

The Premier reiterated that the government would not tolerate any public servant who violates laws and set regulations.

“That is why I have decided to suspend the treasurer and he should be brought back here immediately to respond to the allegations levelled against him,” he said noting that this should serve as a lesson to other public servants.

He said many development projects have stalled because some people in government have been siphoning the funds.

Premier Majaliwa directed all heads of departments to ensure that they closely monitor all projects and satisfy themselves that the outcome of the projects reflected the value for money.

On the booming illicit drug business in Longido District, Mr Majaliwa directed members of the District Peace and Security Committee to conduct a door to door inspection and arrest all dealers.

“This district has a bad reputation as being the centre of drug business, especially bhang and khat. If you smoke bhang you are acting against our famous motto – only work matters – because after taking it you fall asleep. Therefore, the peace and security committee should organise door to door inspection,” he said.