Bail for woman caught with $1 million at JNIA

By Fortune Francis news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Ugandan national, Winfreda Rwabutiti Businge, 33, was yesterday charged with attempting to enter into Tanzania with $1 million (about Sh2.2 billion) without declaring the cash to customs authority.

Ms Businge denied the charge and was released on bail as the cash remains in the custody of the court pending hearing and determination of the case against her.

State lawyer Awamu Mbagwa told the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court that the accused was arrested on December 11 at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in breach of the country’s anti-money laundering regulations.

According to Regulation 5 (1) and (5) of the Anti-Money Laundering (Cross-Boarder Declaration of Currency and Bearer Negotiable Instruments) Regulations of 2016, any person who enters or leaves Tanzania in possession of current or bearer negotiable instruments of $10,000 or its equivalent amount in Tanzanian shillings without declaring to customs authority.

Any person who contravenes the provision of the regulations commits an offence and shall be, on conviction, be liable to a penalty.

Ms Businge, an employee of a security company, was arrested shortly after she landed at the JNIA.

The court heard that the accused failed to explain where she obtained the money. The case is registered as criminal case no 417 of 2017.

Defence lawyer Emmanuel Safari asked Principal Resident Magistrate, Huruma Shaidi, to release the accused person on bail because the offence she was facing was bailable.

The magistrate asked the accused to present sureties in court for purpose of bail but insisted money would remain at court.

The accused person was released on bail until the case will be mentioned again on January 18.

The lawyer also asked the court to give a specific date for hearing of the case since investigations into the matter was complete.