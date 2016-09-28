Bajaj taxi operators threaten to hike fees

Mbeya. The Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (Sumatra) has warned against arbitrary hikes in fares by tricycle taxi operators better known as bajaj riders.

The warning comes in the wake of reports that the operators plan to raise fares by 100 per cent.

While the operators mostly provide private hire services they have been allowed to shuttle city commuters for Sh500, where buses charge Sh400.

The operators now want the shuttling fare raised to Sh1,000 according to Mr Denis Daud, a Sumatra official in the region.

He warned on Wednesday the authority would take stern measures against those who would hike fares without seeking proper channels.

He urged commuters to exercise their rights and report rogue operators who charged more than Sh500.

Early this week, some operators said they would hike fares starting October 1.

Mr Andende Kamfule, a bajaj operator in the city, said they were not making any profits from the Sh500 they were currently charging.

However, Sumatra officials said nothing had changed to warrant a rise in fares. Mr Daud noted that Sumatra would set up a hotline for citizens to call in case they had any complaints on fares. He urged the baja riders to pursue proper procedures if they had any problems.