Ban on ‘substandard’ varsities to stay in place, govt says

By DeogratiusKamagi

Dodoma. Government will continue to ban universities and other educational institutions that provide poor quality education.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday April 27, deputy minister of Education Science and Technology William Ole Nasha said the move is part of continued efforts to control quality of education in the country.

He was responding to a supplementary question by Mlalo MP Rashid Shangazi who sought to know the long term plan to improve quality of education.