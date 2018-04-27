Friday, April 27, 2018

Ban on ‘substandard’ varsities to stay in place, govt says

Speaking in Parliament on Friday April 27, deputy minister of Education Science and Technology William Ole Nasha said the move is part of continued efforts to control quality of education in the country.

By DeogratiusKamagi

Dodoma. Government will continue to ban universities and other educational institutions that provide poor quality education.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday April 27, deputy minister of Education Science and Technology William Ole Nasha said the move is part of continued efforts to control quality of education in the country.

He was responding to a supplementary question by Mlalo MP Rashid Shangazi who sought to know the long term plan to improve quality of education.

"Last year the government, through Tanzania Commission for Universities TCU, banned 19 universities and 75 bachelor degrees after reports uncovered some shortcomings in the institutions," he said.

