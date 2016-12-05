Ban on textbooks faulted

By Jasper Sabuni @jsabuni jsabuni@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. There were mixed reactions from stakeholders at the weekend after the government banned private companies from publishing textbooks for primary and secondary schools.

The government decision allegedly came after complaints about poor quality and errors in textbooks published by private firms.

While some stakeholders who spoke to The Citizen at the weekend expressed disappointment following the government decision saying it would further sink the country’s education sector, others supported the move.

The Publishers Association of Tanzania executive secretary (Pata), Mr Benito Mtulo, said the association “has been saddened by the government’s decision” which was made before consulting them.

HakiElimu research and policy analysis manager Godfrey Bonaventura differed with the other stakeholders, applauding the government’s decision.

“We’ve received the news with sheer delight as the decision would lead to improved quality in the education sector. We hope students will now have textbooks of good quality contrary to what is the case currently,” he said.