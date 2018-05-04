Friday, May 4, 2018

Banana road almost done

 

  • The road, which runs through Kinyerezi, is at 90 per cent completion, according to Works Deputy Minister Elias Kwandikwa.
By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The 17 kilometre stretch of road linking Banana and Mbezi Mwisho is almost complete, Parliament heard on Friday.

In his response to a question by Ubungo MP Saed Kubenea (Chadema), the Works Deputy said government will soon wrap up the remaining stretch which runs cfrom Msangani to Mbezi in 2 kilometres.

Mr Kubenea had asked how President John Pombe Magufuli’s administration plans to accomplish its infrastructure drive.

Government will “continue to allocate spending on infrastructure across the country,” according to Mr Kwandikwa.

