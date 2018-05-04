Banana road almost done

By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The 17 kilometre stretch of road linking Banana and Mbezi Mwisho is almost complete, Parliament heard on Friday.

The road, which runs through Kinyerezi, is at 90 per cent completion, according to Works Deputy Minister Elias Kwandikwa.

In his response to a question by Ubungo MP Saed Kubenea (Chadema), the Works Deputy said government will soon wrap up the remaining stretch which runs cfrom Msangani to Mbezi in 2 kilometres.

Mr Kubenea had asked how President John Pombe Magufuli’s administration plans to accomplish its infrastructure drive.