Bank unveils logo, says profits keep on riding high

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The TPB Bank, formerly Tanzania Postal Bank, has announced that it ended last year on cloud nine, with its profitability trend continuing to improve.

As it changed its name and logo yesterday, the bank revealed a pre-tax profit of Sh16.1 billion, up from Sh12 billion recorded a year before.

The logo and name change was done to comply with the Banking and Financial Institutions Act, 2006, which required all banks to be incorporated under the companies Act.

Last year’s performance, according to the bank’s chief executive officer Sabasaba Moshingi was attributed to “great customer service”.

Total assets, according to the CEO, increased to Sh400 billion in December, 2016, up from Sh371 billion posted in the previous year.

Over the past five years, the number of branches increased from 28 to 60, bringing the total number of customers to 500,000.

However, customer deposits declined to Sh297 billion in December last year, down from Sh308 billion, the previous year.

Still, TPB Bank was optimistic that the performance was sending positive signals as it prepares to list at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).

“Our plan is to join the DSE in the near future so that we raise capital to finance Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs),” noted Mr Moshingi adding:

“Listing of our bank at the bourse will enable us expand our capital and operations amid competition from other banks in the country.”

Meanwhile, Finance and Planning minister Phillip Mpango has urged TPB Bank to provide loans to sectors that are creating more employment opportunities.

He singled out SMEs, especially those invloved in agriculture.